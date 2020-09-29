Insider Buying: Retail Food Group Limited (ASX:RFG) Insider Buys 570,000 Shares of Stock

Retail Food Group Limited (ASX:RFG) insider Kerry Ryan bought 570,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,900.00 ($28,500.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.08.

About Retail Food Group

Retail Food Group Limited, a food and beverage company, owns multi-brand retail food franchise business in Australia and internationally. It operates in five segments: Bakery/Café, QSR, Coffee Retail, Di Bella Coffee, and Commercial Food Services. The company engages in the ownership of intellectual property; development and management of coffee roasting facilities; and the wholesale supply of coffee and allied products.

