Insider Buying: John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Acquires 1,251 Shares of Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider Jacqui Ferguson acquired 1,251 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.80) per share, with a total value of £2,677.14 ($3,498.16).

Shares of WG traded up GBX 10.80 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 217 ($2.84). 1,120,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22. John Wood Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 100.90 ($1.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 442.10 ($5.78). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 224.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 205.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93.

WG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised John Wood Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 356 ($4.65).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

