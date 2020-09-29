Inrad Optics Inc (OTCMKTS:INRD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Inrad Optics Inc (OTCMKTS:INRD) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

INRD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.64. 2,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,902. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80 and a beta of -0.51. Inrad Optics has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.

Get Inrad Optics alerts:

About Inrad Optics

Inrad Optics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies in the United States. The company provides optical components, optical coatings, and subassemblies for the military, aerospace, industrial, and medical marketplace; precision metal optics; and UV filter optical components for use in critical applications in defense systems, such as missile warning sensors, as well as opto-mechanical design and assembly services.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Inrad Optics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inrad Optics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.