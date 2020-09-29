Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNV) and Provention Bio (OTCMKTS:PRVB) Financial Comparison

Innovus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:INNV) and Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Innovus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provention Bio has a beta of 3.56, meaning that its stock price is 256% more volatile than the S&P 500.

37.1% of Provention Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Innovus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Provention Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Innovus Pharmaceuticals and Provention Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovus Pharmaceuticals -35.85% -1,611.96% -77.85% Provention Bio N/A -53.86% -50.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Innovus Pharmaceuticals and Provention Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Provention Bio 0 0 6 0 3.00

Innovus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 306.50%. Provention Bio has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 135.39%. Given Innovus Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Innovus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Provention Bio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Innovus Pharmaceuticals and Provention Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovus Pharmaceuticals $23.99 million 0.16 -$8.28 million ($4.16) -0.30 Provention Bio N/A N/A -$43.28 million ($1.06) -11.62

Innovus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Provention Bio. Provention Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovus Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Provention Bio beats Innovus Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Innovus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, licensing, and commercialization of non-prescription medicines and consumer care products in the United States. Its products include Zestra, a proprietary blend of essential oils to enhance desire, arousal, and satisfaction in women; EjectDelay, an over-the-counter monograph compliant benzocaine gel for premature ejaculation; Sensum+, a non-medicated cream for penile sensitivity; Zestra Glide, a water-based longer lasting lubricant; Vesele, a proprietary oral supplement for promoting sexual health; and Androferti, a natural supplement to support male reproductive health and sperm quality. The company also offers Beyond Human testosterone booster, ketones, krill oil, omega 3 fish oil, Vision Formula, blood sugar, colon cleanse, green coffee extract, and growth agent; RecalMax for brain health; UriVarx, a supplement for overactive bladder and urinary incontinence; PEVarx, a supplement for peak sexual performance; ProstaGorx, a supplement for prostate support; and FlutiCare, a nasal spray. In addition, its products include Apeaz for pain relief; AllerVarx for allergy relief; ArthriVarx for joint pain; Xyralid, a hemorrhoid cream; Can-C eye drop and eye care capsule; MZS, a melatonin formula to enhance sleep patterns; and Diabasens, a diabetic foot cream. The company's pipeline products comprise UriVarx for urinary tract infection; Xyralid suppositories for hemorrhoidal symptoms; GlucoGorx supplement, glucometer, lancing device, and GlucoGorx strip for blood sugar levels; Vesele and RecalMax nitric oxide strips. It markets and sells its products through commercial partners to primary care physicians, urologists, gynecologists, and therapists, as well as to other healthcare providers; and directly to consumers through online channels, retailers, and wholesalers. Innovus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D. The company has a licensing and co-development agreement with Amgen Inc. for AMG 714. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Oldwick, New Jersey.

