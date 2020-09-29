Innate Pharma (IPHA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Innate Pharma (NASDAQ: IPHA) in the last few weeks:

9/12/2020 – Innate Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Innate Pharma S.A. is a commercial stage oncology-focused biotech company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company’s commercial-stage product includes Lumoxiti. Innate Pharma S.A. is based in Marseille, France. “

9/9/2020 – Innate Pharma had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $9.00 to $7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Innate Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/9/2020 – Innate Pharma was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ IPHA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.85. 144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,141. Innate Pharma S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.07 million and a PE ratio of -11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11.

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. The company offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications and tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

