Ink Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $1.01 Million (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Ink Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including COSS, IDEX, CoinBene and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. Ink Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $107,898.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00261235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00041304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00089565 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.74 or 0.01600184 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00180960 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol’s launch date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 427,113,382 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bancor Network, COSS, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

