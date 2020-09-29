Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) Shares Gap Up to $4.45

Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.45, but opened at $4.99. Indonesia Energy shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 398 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $32.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89.

About Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO)

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 km2 with net crude oil proved reserves of 1.98 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 km2 located onshore in West Java.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Indonesia Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indonesia Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.