Imperial Pacific Ltd (IPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

Imperial Pacific Ltd (ASX:IPC) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share on Monday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.
The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.
Imperial Pacific Company Profile
Featured Article: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.