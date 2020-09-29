Immunoprecise Antibodies (CVE:IPA) Stock Price Down 12.1%

Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd (CVE:IPA)’s stock price was down 12.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.72 and last traded at C$2.76. Approximately 770,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 281,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.14.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $123.03 million and a PE ratio of -39.73.

Immunoprecise Antibodies (CVE:IPA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Immunoprecise Antibodies Ltd will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunoprecise Antibodies news, Director James Kuo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.40, for a total value of C$35,000.00.

Immunoprecise Antibodies Company Profile (CVE:IPA)

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. engages in the antibody production and related services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It also provides human antibody development, hybridoma development, genetic immunization, rabbit monoclonal antibody development, recombinant protein expression and production, cryostorage, hybridoma sequencing, antibody generation, antibody purification, polyclonal development, and peptide production services.

