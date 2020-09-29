Imax (NYSE:IMAX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.43% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IMAX shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Continued closure of half of the company’s theater network and decrease in theater system installations due to the coronavirus pandemic are expected to remain overhangs. Additionally, IMAX’s significant exposure to China, its second largest revenue generating market, is a concern. The postponed slate of releases in China is expected to hurt IMAX China box office revenues in the near term. Nonetheless, the company’s strong cash balance and flexible business model position it well to manage through coronavirus-led lockdown and be prepared for reopening of theaters. Moreover, a solid slate of movie releases in the second half of 2020 and early 2021 are expected to drive the top line.”

Get Imax alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Imax from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Imax from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Imax from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Imax from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Imax in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Shares of IMAX stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.70 million, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average is $12.11. Imax has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $22.43.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. Imax had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Imax’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Imax will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Imax by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 279,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Imax during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Imax by 202.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 70,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 47,520 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Imax by 1,316.4% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 179,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 166,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Imax during the 2nd quarter worth about $798,000. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imax Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

Featured Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Imax (IMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Imax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.