IG Design Group PLC (LON:IGR) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.75

IG Design Group PLC (LON:IGR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) per share on Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:IGR opened at GBX 428 ($5.59) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 459.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 510.04. IG Design Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 300 ($3.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 852 ($11.13). The stock has a market capitalization of $412.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.58, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

IG Design Group Company Profile

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, stationery and creative play, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

