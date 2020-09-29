IG Design Group PLC (LON:IGR) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.75

IG Design Group PLC (LON:IGR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) per share on Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:IGR opened at GBX 428 ($5.59) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 459.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 510.04. IG Design Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 300 ($3.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 852 ($11.13). The stock has a market capitalization of $412.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.58, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
IG Design Group Company Profile
