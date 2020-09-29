IG Design Group PLC (IGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

IG Design Group PLC (LON:IGR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This is a boost from IG Design Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON IGR opened at GBX 428 ($5.59) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $412.45 million and a P/E ratio of 25.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.58. IG Design Group has a 12-month low of GBX 300 ($3.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 852 ($11.13). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 459.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 510.04.

Get IG Design Group alerts:

IG Design Group Company Profile

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, stationery and creative play, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for IG Design Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Design Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.