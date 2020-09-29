IG Design Group PLC (IGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

IG Design Group PLC (LON:IGR) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This is a boost from IG Design Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON IGR opened at GBX 428 ($5.59) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $412.45 million and a P/E ratio of 25.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.58. IG Design Group has a 12-month low of GBX 300 ($3.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 852 ($11.13). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 459.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 510.04.
IG Design Group Company Profile
