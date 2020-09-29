IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 255.6% from the August 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ IROQ opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. IF Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $24.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $49.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IF Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:IROQ) by 2,177.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of IF Bancorp worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial solutions to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

