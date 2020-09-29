Idea Chain Coin (ICH) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $196,781.00

Idea Chain Coin (CURRENCY:ICH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last week, Idea Chain Coin has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Idea Chain Coin token can currently be bought for $1.87 or 0.00017377 BTC on exchanges. Idea Chain Coin has a total market capitalization of $77.20 million and approximately $196,781.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00266354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00041089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00091620 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.59 or 0.01584033 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000241 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00180998 BTC.

Idea Chain Coin Profile

Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 55,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,252,304 tokens. The official website for Idea Chain Coin is ideachaincoin.com

Buying and Selling Idea Chain Coin

Idea Chain Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

