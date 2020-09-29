HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) Short Interest Update

HV Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HVBC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the August 31st total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ HVBC remained flat at $$12.97 during trading on Tuesday. 11 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21. HV Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.
HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter.
HV Bancorp Company Profile
HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.
