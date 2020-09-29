HUNT Market Cap Tops $6.22 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One HUNT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0563 or 0.00000524 BTC on exchanges. HUNT has a market capitalization of $6.22 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HUNT has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00264131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00041032 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00090822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.14 or 0.01581585 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00182892 BTC.

HUNT Token Profile

HUNT’s total supply is 312,110,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town

HUNT Token Trading

HUNT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

