Hulic Co. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hulic Co. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 864,000 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the August 31st total of 1,334,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,640.0 days.

Shares of HULCF remained flat at $$9.40 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.40. Hulic has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

About Hulic

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the investment, development, reconstruction, rental, sale, and brokerage of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through three segments: Real Estate, Insurance Agency, and Staffing. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential and retail properties, hotels, and others.

