Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts predict that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.26). Host Hotels and Resorts posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 154.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Host Hotels and Resorts.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.34 million.

HST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.97.

NYSE HST opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 23.29, a current ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.08 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HST. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,992,000. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,465,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,807,329 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Host Hotels and Resorts by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,116,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614,347 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,363,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,648,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

