HorusPay (HORUS) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $288.00

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded up 104.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One HorusPay token can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE. HorusPay has a total market capitalization of $6.47 million and $288.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HorusPay has traded up 12.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00266106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00041233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00091324 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.60 or 0.01585291 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00180984 BTC.

About HorusPay

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

