Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) will announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.44. Hormel Foods reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

HRL has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

In related news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 52,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $2,675,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,739,490.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total transaction of $619,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,086.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,539 shares of company stock valued at $5,861,505. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fort L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 16.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 24.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $48.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of -0.04. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $52.97.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

