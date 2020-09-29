Horizons DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Short Interest Update

Horizons DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 105.6% from the August 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ:DAX opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13. Horizons DAX Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $29.72.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Horizons DAX Germany ETF stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Horizons DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE owned 0.22% of Horizons DAX Germany ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons DAX Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons DAX Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.