Horizen Trading 0.8% Higher This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $55.83 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.56 or 0.00052056 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, OKEx, COSS and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.70 or 0.00549866 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00074135 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000169 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000817 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,045,888 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Trade Satoshi, COSS, Binance, Cryptopia, BiteBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, OKEx and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

