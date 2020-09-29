Horiba Ltd (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) Short Interest Update

Horiba Ltd (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the August 31st total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 205.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRIBF remained flat at $$54.40 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.16. Horiba has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $62.50.

Get Horiba alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

HORIBA, Ltd. provides a range of instruments and systems for automotive research and development (R&D), process and environmental monitoring, in-vitro medical diagnostics, semiconductor manufacturing, metrology, and scientific R&D and QC measurement applications. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, in-use automotive emissions analyzers, driveline test systems, engine test and brake test systems, and intelligent transport systems; and provides engineering consultancy, test services and consultancy, and research and development facility leasing services.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Horiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.