Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. Honeywell International reported earnings per share of $2.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year earnings of $6.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $164.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $115.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $4,354,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Honeywell International by 45.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,085,934 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $157,015,000 after purchasing an additional 338,500 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3,277.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 56,201 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 123.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

