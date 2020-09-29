HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded HomeStreet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HomeStreet from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.67.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $25.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.36. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $35.44. The company has a market capitalization of $588.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.50. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $333,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,676 shares in the company, valued at $350,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy D. Pellegrino bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.71 per share, with a total value of $27,710.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,182.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 29,258 shares of company stock valued at $770,681 over the last 90 days. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the second quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 20.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 12,032 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after buying an additional 50,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 23.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.