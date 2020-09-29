Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.77% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hologic’s bottom-line growth in the fiscal 2020 third quarter amid business disruptions is impressive. Rise in organic and Diagnostic revenues buoy optimism. Robust demand for its COVID-19 related products bodes well. Ongoing recovery in other segments has enabled it to provide fiscal fourth-quarter guidance, which instills investor confidence. EUA for Aptima SARS-CoV-2 assay is a positive. Expansion of both margins looks encouraging. Hologic’s fiscal third quarter results were better-than-expected. It has been outperforming its industry over the past six months. Yet, fall in its other segments’ revenues and overall top line due to the pandemic is worrying. Dismal international performance is concerning. Stiff competition and foreign exchange fluctuations are other headwinds. A weak solvency and capital structure is also deterring.”

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HOLX. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.36.

Shares of Hologic stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $66.18. 19,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636,933. Hologic has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $73.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.71.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.37. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $822.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $350,785.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 45,699 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 102.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 11.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,584,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,628,000 after buying an additional 137,837 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 378,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,575,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

