HollyWoodCoin (HWC) Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges

HollyWoodCoin (CURRENCY:HWC) traded down 34.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. One HollyWoodCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HollyWoodCoin has a total market cap of $15,159.26 and $95.00 worth of HollyWoodCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HollyWoodCoin has traded down 77% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HollyWoodCoin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00040337 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000045 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin Profile

HollyWoodCoin (CRYPTO:HWC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 4th, 2017. HollyWoodCoin’s total supply is 42,892,944 coins and its circulating supply is 23,537,666 coins. HollyWoodCoin’s official Twitter account is @Hollywood_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HollyWoodCoin is hollywoodcoin.us

Buying and Selling HollyWoodCoin

HollyWoodCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyWoodCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HollyWoodCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HollyWoodCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HollyWoodCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HollyWoodCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.