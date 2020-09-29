HML Holdings plc (HMLH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.52 on October 16th

HML Holdings plc (LON:HMLH) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.52 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This is a boost from HML’s previous dividend of $0.47. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

HMLH stock opened at GBX 36.50 ($0.48) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 36.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 million and a PE ratio of 15.21. HML has a 1 year low of GBX 22.54 ($0.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 38 ($0.50).

HML (LON:HMLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported GBX 4.40 ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) by GBX (0.30) ($0.00).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of HML in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

About HML

HML Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and related services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property Management, Surveying Services, and Insurance Services segments. The company also offers chartered surveying, insurance broking intermediary, and concierge services.

