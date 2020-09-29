Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) will announce ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.01. Hilton Hotels posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 109.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hilton Hotels.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $3,840,180.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,850.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Hotels by 151.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 210,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,472,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 214.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,274,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,730,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $89.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.79. Hilton Hotels has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 742.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 1.34.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

