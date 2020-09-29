Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens raised shares of Hilltop from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilltop from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hilltop from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hilltop presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.33.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.31. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $26.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.98.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.63. Hilltop had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $572.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $409,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 702,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,363,677.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop during the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 2.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 64.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 71,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 28,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 11.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 14,791 shares during the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.