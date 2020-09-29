Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hilltop from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Stephens upgraded shares of Hilltop from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilltop from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.33.

Hilltop stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $26.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $572.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.40 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 12.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilltop will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is 14.75%.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $409,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 702,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,363,677.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HTH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 20,554 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Hilltop by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 12,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hilltop by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 824,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after acquiring an additional 161,801 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hilltop by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the period. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

