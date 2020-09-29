Hi Mutual Society Market Capitalization Hits $3.55 Million (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last week, Hi Mutual Society has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hi Mutual Society has a market cap of $3.55 million and $41,399.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and OKEx.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hi Mutual Society alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043038 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.22 or 0.04786617 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009335 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033816 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Token Profile

Hi Mutual Society is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official website is hms.io . Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hi Mutual Society Token Trading

Hi Mutual Society can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hi Mutual Society should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hi Mutual Society using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hi Mutual Society Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hi Mutual Society and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.