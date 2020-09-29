Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €85.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €85.00 ($100.00) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HEN3. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Independent Research set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. HSBC set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €84.00 ($98.82).

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRA:HEN3 traded up €1.26 ($1.48) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €87.76 ($103.25). 725,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €87.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €81.40. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.