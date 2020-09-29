Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Hemisphere Energy Corp (CVE:HME)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.12. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 58,000 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 million and a PE ratio of -13.00.

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.45 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Hemisphere Energy Corp will post 4.8900001 earnings per share for the current year.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 23,810 net acres of land in the Jenner area in southeastern Alberta; and a 100% working interest in 14,560 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo area in southeastern Alberta.

