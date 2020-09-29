Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Shares Gap Down to $0.13

Hemisphere Energy Corp (CVE:HME)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.12. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 58,000 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 million and a PE ratio of -13.00.

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.45 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Hemisphere Energy Corp will post 4.8900001 earnings per share for the current year.

Hemisphere Energy Company Profile (CVE:HME)

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 23,810 net acres of land in the Jenner area in southeastern Alberta; and a 100% working interest in 14,560 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo area in southeastern Alberta.

