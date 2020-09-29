Hedera Hashgraph Price Tops $0.0315 (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0315 or 0.00000293 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $173.30 million and approximately $13.68 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00264618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00041145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00091165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.38 or 0.01585436 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001420 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009324 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000241 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,496,606,574 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

Hedera Hashgraph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

