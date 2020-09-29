Head to Head Review: Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA) versus Its Rivals

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: HEPA) is one of 709 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Hepion Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 0.42, meaning that their average share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hepion Pharmaceuticals and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals N/A -$6.72 million -0.51 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.93 billion $235.94 million -1.29

Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hepion Pharmaceuticals. Hepion Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hepion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hepion Pharmaceuticals Competitors 7228 19705 37589 1506 2.51

Hepion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 196.05%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 42.07%. Given Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hepion Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Hepion Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals N/A -82.30% -57.98% Hepion Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,746.79% -191.96% -32.74%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.6% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hepion Pharmaceuticals beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pleiotropic drug therapy for the treatment of chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed the Phase I clinical trials for multiple biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver diseases; and Tenofovir exalidex, a lipid acyclic nucleoside phosphonate that delivers high intracellular concentrations of the active antiviral agent tenofovir diphosphate for the treatment of Hepatitis B. The company was formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in July 2019. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

