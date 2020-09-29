Head-To-Head Review: Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) versus Magyar Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MGYR)

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) and Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and Equitable Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magyar Bancorp 7.60% 3.95% 0.33% Equitable Financial N/A 7.10% 0.75%

Magyar Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Magyar Bancorp and Equitable Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magyar Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.1% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.8% of Equitable Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Magyar Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Magyar Bancorp and Equitable Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magyar Bancorp $29.24 million 1.63 $3.00 million N/A N/A Equitable Financial $17.48 million 1.70 $1.57 million N/A N/A

Magyar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Equitable Financial.

Summary

Equitable Financial beats Magyar Bancorp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magyar Bancorp

Magyar Bancorp, Inc. operates as the mid-tier stock holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various banking products and services to families and businesses in New Jersey, the United States. Its product portfolio includes various deposit products, such as demand, NOW, money market, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans, as well as consumer loans, which primarily include secured demand loans. The company also provides non-deposit investment products and financial planning services, including insurance products, fixed and variable annuities, and retirement planning for individual and commercial customers; and investment securities. It operates through seven branch locations in New Brunswick, North Brunswick, South Brunswick, Branchburg, Bridgewater, and Edison; and a loan product office in New Jersey. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Magyar Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Magyar Bancorp, MHC.

About Equitable Financial

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending products include commercial lines of credit and term loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural operating loans, agricultural real estate loans, and one-to four-family residential real estate loans, as well as home equity loans, construction and land loans, and consumer loans. It also offers retail brokerage services under the Equitable Wealth Management name; and invests in securities. Equitable Financial Corp. operates through its main office in Grand Island, Nebraska; one full-service branch in each of Grand Island, North Platte, and Omaha, Nebraska; and one additional limited service branch in Grand Island. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska. Equitable Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Equitable Financial MHC.

