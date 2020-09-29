Head-To-Head Comparison: Tilray (TLRY) and The Competition

Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) is one of 33 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Tilray to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tilray and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tilray 1 12 2 0 2.07 Tilray Competitors 134 357 403 14 2.33

Tilray presently has a consensus price target of $12.91, suggesting a potential upside of 166.72%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 108.48%. Given Tilray’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tilray is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Tilray has a beta of 2.92, meaning that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilray’s competitors have a beta of 2.57, meaning that their average share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.4% of Tilray shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Tilray shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tilray and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tilray -259.60% -77.77% -21.45% Tilray Competitors -1,150.45% -258.05% -48.97%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tilray and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tilray $166.98 million -$321.17 million -2.86 Tilray Competitors $219.25 million -$99.48 million 2.27

Tilray’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Tilray. Tilray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Tilray competitors beat Tilray on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

