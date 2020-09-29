Head-To-Head Comparison: Advanced Deposition Technologies (OTCMKTS:ADTC) & Crane (OTCMKTS:CR)

Advanced Deposition Technologies (OTCMKTS:ADTC) and Crane (NYSE:CR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Deposition Technologies and Crane’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Deposition Technologies N/A N/A N/A Crane 1.22% 19.07% 6.48%

Advanced Deposition Technologies has a beta of 6.12, indicating that its share price is 512% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crane has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advanced Deposition Technologies and Crane’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Deposition Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Crane $3.28 billion 0.90 $133.30 million $6.02 8.49

Crane has higher revenue and earnings than Advanced Deposition Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.0% of Crane shares are held by institutional investors. 36.5% of Advanced Deposition Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Crane shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Advanced Deposition Technologies and Crane, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Deposition Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Crane 0 2 5 0 2.71

Crane has a consensus price target of $76.00, suggesting a potential upside of 48.79%. Given Crane’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Crane is more favorable than Advanced Deposition Technologies.

Summary

Crane beats Advanced Deposition Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advanced Deposition Technologies Company Profile

Advanced Deposition Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Tahou Natural Resources Development Co., Ltd. develops oil and gas reserves in Japan. It owns approximately 743 acres of oil and gas reserves located in Atsuma-cho, Yufutsu-Gun, Iburino-Kuni, Tomakomai, and Hokkaido in Japan. The company was formerly known as Advanced Dielectric Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Advanced Deposition Technologies, Inc. in July 1993. Advanced Deposition Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. This segment offers its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, Westlock, WTA, Stockham, Wask, Viking Johnson, IAT, Hattersley, NABIC, Sperryn, Wade, Rhodes, Brownall, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes brands. Its Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment provides coin acceptors and dispensers, coin hoppers and recyclers, bill validators and recyclers, and cashless systems; vending equipment that dispenses food, snack, and hot and cold beverages; and vending management software, and cashless payment and wireless connectivity products, as well as engineered banknotes. This segment serves retail self-checkout, vending, casino gaming, government lotteries, parking, transit fare collection, payment kiosks, and banking markets, as well as food and beverage companies. The company's Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L. Porter, Keltec, Interpoint, Signal Technology, Merrimac Industries, and Polyflon brands to commercial and military aerospace and defense markets. Its Engineered Materials segment offers fiberglass-reinforced plastic panels and coils for use in the manufacture of recreational vehicles, and truck bodies and trailers, as well as commercial and industrial buildings. Crane Co. was founded in 1855 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

