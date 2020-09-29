Head-To-Head Analysis: Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) versus Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG)

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) and Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sabre and Oblong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre -21.85% -51.05% -6.40% Oblong -80.32% -80.56% -47.91%

Sabre has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oblong has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Sabre shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Oblong shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Sabre shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Oblong shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sabre and Oblong’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre $3.97 billion 0.47 $158.59 million $0.83 8.08 Oblong $12.83 million 0.79 -$7.76 million N/A N/A

Sabre has higher revenue and earnings than Oblong.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sabre and Oblong, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre 1 4 1 0 2.00 Oblong 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sabre currently has a consensus price target of $9.40, suggesting a potential upside of 40.09%. Given Sabre’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sabre is more favorable than Oblong.

Summary

Sabre beats Oblong on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. The Airline Solutions segment provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) and hosted delivery models to airlines and other travel suppliers. Its products include SabreSonic Customer Sales & Service, a reservation system that provides capabilities around managing sales and customer service across an airline's touch points; Sabre AirVision Marketing & Planning, a set of airline commercial planning solutions; and Sabre AirCentre Enterprise Operations, a set of solutions for planning and management of airline, airport, and customer operations. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SaaS and hosted delivery model. It offers SynXis, a central reservation system; SynXis Property Manager Solution for property management; and marketing, professional, and revenue management services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc. provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Glowpoint and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations. The company offers managed videoconferencing, hybrid videoconferencing, video meeting suites, and webcasting services, as well as JoinMyVideo, an on-demand video meeting room service. It also provides remote service management services, including Resolve – Total Support, a management and support service; Helpdesk, which provides level 1 support; and Proactive Monitoring, a remote and automated monitoring service. In addition, the company offers Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic; Cloud Connect: Converge, which provides customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customers to leverage their existing carrier for the extension of a layer 2 private line to its data center. Further, it provides professional services, such as onsite support or dispatch, as well as configuration or customization of equipment or software on behalf of customers; and resells video equipment to its customers. It serves customers in the enterprise, commercial, and public sector markets. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

