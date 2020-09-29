HDFC Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of -1.40

Headlines about HDFC Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKFF) have been trending somewhat negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. HDFC Bank earned a news impact score of -1.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock remained flat at $$24.39 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank has a one year low of $19.93 and a one year high of $45.95.

