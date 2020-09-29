HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL)

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SSL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. CIBC upped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.75.

SSL stock opened at C$11.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 266.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$11.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.94. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of C$4.64 and a 12-month high of C$14.22.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$25.97 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Awram sold 26,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.03, for a total transaction of C$343,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 507,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,606,731.20.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

