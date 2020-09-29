Hastings Group Hldg PLC (HSTG) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON HSTG opened at GBX 252.60 ($3.30) on Tuesday. Hastings Group has a 12-month low of GBX 136.50 ($1.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 256.20 ($3.35). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 252.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 199.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSTG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Hastings Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 248 ($3.24) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hastings Group from GBX 211 ($2.76) to GBX 208 ($2.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Hastings Group to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 211.50 ($2.76).

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

