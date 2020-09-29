Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS HARL opened at $21.45 on Friday. Harleysville Financial has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $27.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $80.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.52.

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter.

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

