Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (HASI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on October 9th

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has increased its dividend payment by 8.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a dividend payout ratio of 92.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.7%.

NYSE:HASI opened at $40.93 on Tuesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $43.78. The company has a current ratio of 31.48, a quick ratio of 31.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.98.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Equities analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. BofA Securities lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,313.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

