Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS:HNLGY opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Hang Lung Group has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $13.38.
Hang Lung Group Company Profile
