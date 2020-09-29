Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:HNLGY opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Hang Lung Group has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $13.38.

Get Hang Lung Group alerts:

Hang Lung Group Company Profile

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through four segments: Property Leasing in Mainland China, Property Leasing in Hong Kong, property sales in mainland China, and Property Sales in Hong Kong. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale mall, commercial, office, and residential developments.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.