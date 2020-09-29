Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.66. Hamilton Lane posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.28 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 40.53%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.25.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock traded down $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $62.65. 2,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,073. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $76.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

In other news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $5,263,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 710,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,828,852.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,104,000 after buying an additional 330,016 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,427,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,240,000 after acquiring an additional 763,974 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,146,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,706,000 after purchasing an additional 39,565 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 14.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,595,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,496,000 after purchasing an additional 201,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 9.2% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 870,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,662,000 after purchasing an additional 73,020 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

