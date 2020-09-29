GXChain (GXC) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last Week

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $30.47 million and $14.13 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00004393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000396 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001443 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000213 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001106 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

GXChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

