GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMBOY opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $8.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77.

About GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

