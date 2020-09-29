GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BMBOY opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $8.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.77.
About GRUPO BIMBO SAB/S
