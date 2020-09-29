Greg Ferron Sells 8,600 Shares of Treasury Metals Inc (TSE:TML) Stock

Treasury Metals Inc (TSE:TML) Senior Officer Greg Ferron sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total transaction of C$11,696.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 369,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,110.64.

Greg Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Greg Ferron sold 30,000 shares of Treasury Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total transaction of C$41,100.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Greg Ferron sold 10,000 shares of Treasury Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total transaction of C$13,500.00.

On Friday, September 18th, Greg Ferron sold 25,000 shares of Treasury Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total transaction of C$36,250.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Greg Ferron sold 35,000 shares of Treasury Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.49, for a total transaction of C$52,150.00.

Treasury Metals stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,247. The firm has a market cap of $154.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. Treasury Metals Inc has a twelve month low of C$0.45 and a twelve month high of C$1.98.

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Treasury Metals Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Pi Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Treasury Metals from C$2.10 to C$2.05 in a report on Friday, August 28th.

About Treasury Metals

Treasury Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath Gold Project comprising 126 contiguous unpatented mining claims and 23 patented land parcels, as well as 3 mining leases covering approximately 5,049 hectares located near the city of Dryden in north western Ontario.

